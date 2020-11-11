fbpx

John Hodgman Returns As the PC Guy in the ‘One More Thing’ Portion of the November 2020 Apple Event

John Hodgman PC Apple Event 2020

In a surprise “One More Thing” at the end of the November 2020 Apple Event annoucing the new Apple M1 chip, a bare-faced John Hodgman (previously) hilariously reprised his role as PC guy from the classic Apple “Get a Mac” campaign that ran from 2006 to 2009. The freshly shaved Hodgman in character tried to convince the world he was far superior to a Mac, but per usual, he ultimately fell short in his claims.

Here’s the entire November 10, 2020 Apple announcement.

The original campaign featured Hodgman as PC and actor Justin Long as Mac in a series of minimalist vignettes in which the two would compare their own benefits against the other. The younger, hipper Mac would always come out as the logical winner of the argument.


