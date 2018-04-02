Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

John Goodman Opens Up to Sam Jones About Moving to New York City, His Addiction and His Idols

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Actor John Goodman, who recently eased back into the comfortable role of Dan Conner after 20 years in the Roseanne reboot, sat down with Sam Jones of Off Camera to talk about his early years as an actor. Goodman opened up about first moving to New York City after spending his whole life in Missouri, his years as a struggling actor, succumbing to alcohol and cocaine addiction at that time, the strong influence of his childhood idols and the performance anxiety that still hits him even after all this time.

I’d like to say I still steal from everybody I can because I’ll see something that just inspires me to do something else. With me – I’m open for anything. A lot of times I’m desperate and I got to remember to relax and just let the peace take you, let the room take you wherever it’s gonna take you. Every time I try to force it to be better, our preconceived notion what I’m gonna bring in, it fails.

A post shared by Sam Jones (@samjonespictures) on

A post shared by Sam Jones (@samjonespictures) on

A post shared by Sam Jones (@samjonespictures) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP