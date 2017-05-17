Original ‘Roseanne’ Cast Reuniting for 2018 Reboot

On May 16, 2017, ABC announced a eight episode reboot in 2018, of the groundbreaking comedy series Roseanne with a nostalgic montage of scenes from its run from 1988 through 1997. The original cast of the show – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (DJ) and Lecy Goranson (the original Becky) – will be returning to reprise their familiar roles.

When it premiered on ABC, the series broke new ground for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family, the Conners, barely scraping by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. …A comedy about ordinary people who faced day-to-day survival with a sense of the absurdity of it all, the inimitable Roseanne was its epicenter. Lauded for its humor, relevance, warmth and honesty, the Conner family will continue to deal with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018.