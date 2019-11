Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mashup maker KamTacos took the very light and bouncy major key of the iconic John Denver song “(Take Me Home) Country Roads” and replaced it with a minor key. This half-step scale adjustment had a truly profound effect upon the song, making it mournful, anguished and even a bit discordant.

Here’s the original happy version of the song performed live in 1995.

