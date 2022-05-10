The Vastly Underrated Career of Actor John Cazale Who Starred in Five Oscar-Winning Films

Sam Kench of Brickwall Films paid a beautiful tribute to the late John Cazale, a great but vastly underrated actor who only acted in five films, each an Oscar winner. Cazale, who played lead roles in the films The Godfather, The Conversation, The Godfather Part II, Dog Day Afternoon, and The Deer Hunter, never gained any recognition outside the circle of actors with whom he worked. Sadly, Cazale passed away from lung cancer in 1978, before his last film, The Deer Hunter, was released.

