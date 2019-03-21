Google Creates Its First Interactive AI Powered Google Doodle in Celebration of Johann Sebastian Bach

Google has created its very first artificially intelligent powered Google Doodle in celebration of Johann Sebastian Bach‘s birthday on this day in 1685. This wonderfully interactive experience allows users to draw notes on a music staff that automatically become harmonized with just a click. The AI draws from 306 Bach compositions to determine how to best match the composer’s distinctive style with each user’s particular custom set of notes. There’s also a little Easter egg in the corner that absolutely electrifies Bach and his musicians.

Made in partnership with the Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams, the Doodle is an interactive experience encouraging players to compose a two measure melody of their choice. With the press of a button, the Doodle then uses machine learning to harmonize the custom melody into Bach’s signature music style.