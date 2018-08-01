Musician Joe Walsh Hilariously Explains the Meaning of ‘Life’s Been Good’ to a Live Audience

While performing at The Troubadour in Hollywood, California, legendary musician Joe Walsh explained the process he used while writing his iconic song “Life’s Been Good” to an appreciative live audience. He first mentioned how the song was a combination of other songs he was planning to write, which explains why each musical part is so vastly different with some in a different key. He then went through the lyrics line by line, incorporating funny memories about traveling with The Eagles, the Maserati he couldn’t drive because he lost his wallet, and the office he never went to. He also shared a hilarious story about meeting the legendary Keith Moon of the Who during his The James Gang days.

‘I live in hotels tear out the walls” that’s true and “I have accountants pay for at all”. One of the

most terrifying things that ever happened to me was that Keith Moon decided he liked me. The James Gang was opening for The Who when they premiered ‘Tommy’ in Europe and Keith decided that he and I were going to stay up till the tour was over. Well he decided, and during during those days he taught me a lot about the finer arts of anarchy chaos damage destruction all of that mostly being hotels one thing.

Here’s a classic version of this incredible song.