Long story short – I somehow got tired of the same Christmas songs every year, so I tried to make a sweet twist to the Jingle Bells turning into something like depressive Christmas version.

Toms Mucenieks , a very talented pianist, played a brilliant cover of the traditional Christmas carol “ Jingle Bells ” in a haunting minor key . Towards the middle, Mucenieks added a little Double Harmonic Minor , almost as if to make the song a bit less depressing.

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!