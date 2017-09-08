Laughing Squid

How a Flawed Jimmy McNulty Used His Addictions to Fuel His Desire to Be Good Police in ‘The Wire’

The film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism, who offered excellent analysis of Game of Thrones, turned their sights to another HBO show, the superb 2005 series The Wire. Their first episode focuses on the deeply flawed but well intentioned character of Jimmy McNulty, a police detective whose thirst for justice is just as strong as his various addictions.

The beauty of McNulty is that there’s nothing he won’t say, no feeling he won’t
hurt, no person or rule he won’t turn on in chasing what he thinks is right for
the case. … …Jimmy’s passion for police work is presented as a true addiction one that closely aligns with his much more obvious, at least at first, addictions to womanizing and alcohol. His police addiction is revealed more subtly in moments when he takes a risk he
shouldn’t.


