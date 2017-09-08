How a Flawed Jimmy McNulty Used His Addictions to Fuel His Desire to Be Good Police in ‘The Wire’

The beauty of McNulty is that there’s nothing he won’t say, no feeling he won’t hurt, no person or rule he won’t turn on in chasing what he thinks is right for the case. … …Jimmy’s passion for police work is presented as a true addiction one that closely aligns with his much more obvious, at least at first, addictions to womanizing and alcohol. His police addiction is revealed more subtly in moments when he takes a risk he shouldn’t.

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!