An Insightful Look Into How Symbolism Is Used to Represent the Various Houses of ‘Game of Thrones’

The film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism has created a wonderful series of videos that center around symbols, such as sigils, banners, colors, animals are used strategically to represent the specific houses of Game of Thrones. Included in this series are House of Stark, House of Lannister, House of Baratheon, House of Targaryen and House of Tyrell.

Game of Thrones (2011-) is back, and with it comes millions of people challenged to remember all the faces and names that comprise its massive ensemble cast. With so many locations, houses, groups, armies, allegiances and rivalries flowing through the veins of Westeros and its citizens, it’s hard to remember just where everyone fits. Fortunately for you, we’ve done our best to create a little guide of all the major players, reminding you who they are, where they fit, and why they matter.