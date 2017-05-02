Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Shares the Emotional Details of His Newborn Son’s Open Heart Surgery

In a tearful opening monologue, a rightfully emotional Jimmy Kimmel shared with the audience that he and his wife Molly welcomed a little boy named William (Billy) into the world on April 21, 2017. During recovery, the medical staff noticed that Billy wasn’t looking well. After conducting tests, doctors determined that Billy was born with Tetralogy of Fallot With Pulmonary Atresia, a heart defect that needed attention right way. Billy was brought to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, where he successfully underwent open heart surgery. Billy will have to undergo a few more procedures in the future, but he’s already overcome the biggest hurdle and is a happy little boy.

They didn’t do everything. He’ll have to have another open heart surgery in three to six months to close those holes, but they want to wait until he’s bigger, and even he’ll have a third hopefully non-invasive procedure sometime maybe in his early teens to replace the valve he has now. …Six days after open heart surgery we got to bring him home, which is amazing. He’s doing great. He’s eating. He’s sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his

diaper…

Kimmel also provided a link for donations to Children’s Hospital.

on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017