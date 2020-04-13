Sting Joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to Perform ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ With Home Instruments

Musician Sting joined with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots via video chat to perform the incredibly appropriate Police song “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”.

Being that the performance was remote, several of the musicians played whatever instruments they could find around the house. Sting played a jar shaker, Questlove played scissors and forks, Black Thought played the hair pick, Kamal Gray played the board game “Connect 4”, Ian Hendrickson-Smith beat a throw pillow and Dave Guy played his sneakers