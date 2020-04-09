Jimmy Fallon, Kristin Wiig and Will Ferrell Hilariously Perform a Silly Soap Opera Parody via Video Chat

On episode of The Tonight Show at Home, host Jimmy Fallon and virtual guests Kristin Wiig and Will Ferrell hilariously acted out a very silly parody of a daytime soap opera entitled “The Longest Days of Our Lives”. Conducted completely via video chat, each member of a strange love triangle attempted to fool the others with changing identities and a bit of slapstick.

