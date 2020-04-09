Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jimmy Fallon, Kristin Wiig and Will Ferrell Hilariously Perform a Silly Soap Opera Parody via Video Chat

by on

On episode of The Tonight Show at Home, host Jimmy Fallon and virtual guests Kristin Wiig and Will Ferrell hilariously acted out a very silly parody of a daytime soap opera entitled “The Longest Days of Our Lives”. Conducted completely via video chat, each member of a strange love triangle attempted to fool the others with changing identities and a bit of slapstick.

Jimmy shares a clip of a soap opera that has adapted to social distancing by having actors (Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig) film their scenes in quarantine using video chat.

The Longest Days of Our Lives


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved