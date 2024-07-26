A 1964 Florida State University Promotional Film Featuring a Clean Cut Jim Morrison

A 1964 Florida State University promotional film featured a young Jim Morrison playing the part of a student who was not accepted into the prestigious school. Just a year later in 1965, this very same clean cut guy would be known as the wildly creative lead singer of The Doors.

This rare film about the FSU “Toward A Greater University” was recorded in the period between 1963 – 1964 and it shows young James Douglas Morrison, the legendary vocalist of “The Doors” at the age of 20.

The Full Length Advertisement