Defunctland has created a really wonderful compilation of footage that tells the story of an 18 year old James Maury Henson, hard at work, crafting his first two characters that would later be known as Sam and Friends.

The video, which is the first part of a six-part series, goes on to tell how Jim Henson went from making puppets in the basement of his parents’ home to the premiere of his first show.

Here’s the rest of the series:

Here’s an early clip from Sam and Friends.

