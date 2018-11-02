A Beautiful Whiteboard Illustration of Jim Carrey Telling 2014 Graduates to Shun Acceptance In Favor of Self

In yet another brilliantly illustrated episode of After Skool, an earnest Jim Carrey tells the 2014 graduating class of Maharishi University of Management, that the future is a wide open horizon into which they should all go to challenge themselves. Carrey also talks about the need to shun acceptance in favor of self. Failing to own who you are will make you invisible.

How will you serve the world? What do they need that your talent can provide? That’s all you have to figure out as someone who’s done what you’re about to. Go and do. I can tell you from experience the effect you have on others is the most valuable currency there is. … You can join the game, fight the wars, play with form all you want. But to find real peace you have to let the armor go. Your need for acceptance can make you invisible in this world.

Here’s the original commencement speech, which was given in May 2014.