Jim Carrey Opens Up About Playing Andy Kaufman in a Netflix Special About ‘Man On the Moon’

For the Netflix special Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, comedian, artist and actor Jim Carrey opens up about his profound experience of portraying the late Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film Man on the Moon, particularly how he so embodied Kaufman’s enigmatic character that he wasn’t sure who he was after the film was done. This special, which begins airing on November 17, 2017, combines classic footage of both Kaufman and Carrey along with interviews from those involved with the film.

Andy Kaufman cared less about making his audience laugh than keeping them confused. In my mind when I heard I had the part I was looking at the ocean and that’s the moment when Andy came back to make his movie. What happened after was out of my control…when the movie was over I couldn’t remember who I was anymore. So you step through the door not knowing what’s on the other side. What’s on the other side is everything.


