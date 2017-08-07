I Needed Color, Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Love of Painting, Sculpting and Isolation

In the short documentary “I Needed Color” by Signature Gallery Group, actor/comedian Jim Carrey revealed a very serious side of his personality as he opened up about his love of art, particularly painting and sculpting as demonstrated throughout the film. Carrey also recalled that while he first started painting as a way to heal a broken heart six years ago, he’s always enjoyed being alone.

When I was a kid, I spent half my time in the living room performing for people. I spent the other half the time in my bedroom by myself, writing poetry and sketching. I was not the type of kid who you could say as punishment, ‘go to your room’because my room was heaven to me. My isolation was welcome.