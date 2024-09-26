World Champion Speed Puzzler Completes 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle in Under 38 Minutes

During the World Jigsaw Championship 2024 in Valladolid, Spain, speed puzzler Kristin Thuv from Norway became the world champion in the Individual Finals for completing a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle in just under 38 minutes.

Tereza Koptíková and Markéta Freislerová of Prague took the number one spot for Pairs, completing a 1,000 piece puzzle in less than 48 minutes. The Busy Birdies (Andrea Peng, Jeanne Roiter, Cathy Roiter and Becca Taylor) from San Francisco won the Team Division by completing two 1,000 piece puzzles a little over one hour and sixteen minutes.

3,500 of the best puzzlers from across the globe competed for the top prizes at the World Jigsaw Championships in Valladolid, Spain, recently. Competitors had to complete two new one-thousand-piece puzzles in under three hours for the team competition, while competitors in the pairs final had to complete a one-thousand-piece puzzle in under two hours.

