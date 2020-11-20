Jewelry Inspired by Single Line Drawings of Picasso

Jeweler Ayça Özbank Taşkan of Mara Paris has created an absolutely gorgeous line of jewelry that takes its inspiration from iconic single-line drawings of Pablo Picasso and other artists. Each piece of jewelry is minimalist in nature and showcases different facial features that form a profile .

Mara Paris aims to bring together elegance and uniqueness through sculptural pieces. Mara Paris offers jewelry to people who love to wear and collect exceptional objects.

The Dina line, which is available as an ear cuff, earrings, a necklace, and a ring, is made up of a single line profile à la Picasso, while Two Face is a combination of both Picasso and Matisse.

Our Two Face Necklace is inspired by the single-line drawings of Picasso and Matisse who once said “remember, a line cannot exist alone; it always brings a companion along.

via Rated Modern Art