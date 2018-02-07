Jessica Jones Learns About Her Past, Hunts a Killer and Gains a Sidekick in the Second Season Trailer

Jessica Jones is back as New York City’s tough-as-nails private investigator. Although this time, the case is even more personal than ever before. Fueled by a myriad of questions and lies, she will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth.

In a revealing trailer for the second season of the badass series Marvel’s Jessica Jones created by Melissa Rosenberg , the titular character, played by Krysten Ritter , acquiesces to learning more about her past while meeting new people, hunting a killer and gaining her very own sidekick. If all that wasn’t enough, someone from Jessica’s more recent past reemerges with a slow clap. Season two of Jessica Jones will premiere on Netflix March 8th, 2018. Cannot wait.

