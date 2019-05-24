Trying to Swim in a 15 Ton JELLO Swimming Pool

In 2016, former NASA engineer Mark Rober and The Backyard Scientist filled up a backyard swimming pool with 25 million Orbeez water balls. On that same day, Rober decided he was going to fulfill his childhood dream of creating the world’s biggest JELLO swimming pool. With the help of his brother, Rober accomplished his long-awaited goal and attempted to go for a swim in it.

Since I was a little kid I always wondered what it would be like to swim in a pool of Jello. Turns out it is really difficult. We heated up the Gelatin in 55-gallon drums and then used gravity to put that jello into the pool.