How the Success of the 1975 Blockbuster Movie ‘Jaws’ Could Never Be Repeated

Video essayist Matt Draper took a retrospective look at the blockbuster 1975 Steven Spielberg movie Jaws. He discusses the history of the film, its production, the malfunction of Bruce the Shark, its impact on future movies, and how nothing else, even within the same franchise, could ever truly live up to the original’s success.

A look back at 50 years of Jaws, revealing the history behind Peter Benchley’s Novel, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film, the many bad sequels, and the stories behind some of the most influential movies ever and their impact on both film and the world.

Bruce the Shark’s Malfunction