Jason Scott Talks His Way Out Of It, A Weekly Podcast of Stories About Subjects He Cares About

I've started a Patreon to produce a weekly podcast of stories and interviews, for the purposes of paying down debt. https://t.co/3qGkhq3Y6I

The podcast is called Jason Scott Talks His Way Out of It and will be a weekly recording of stories and essays about subjects I care about, recorded in the style of my presentations, and meant to fill in the gap for people who like to hear my talks, while also getting away from this remnant debt.

