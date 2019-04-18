Jason Momoa Promotes Using Cans Over Plastic While Shaving Off His Iconic Khal Drogo/Aquaman Beard

Actor Jason Momoa has played a number of very well known bearded men. This list includes Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Declan Harp in Frontier, Phillip Kopus in The Red Road, Baba Voss in See, and of course Aquaman. Now that he’s completed these projects, Momoa decided it was time to shave off his now-iconic beard. As he was doing so, Momoa began talking about the environmental wastefulness of plastic and the infinite recyclability of aluminum cans.

I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.