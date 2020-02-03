Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jason Momoa Removes His Shoes, Muscles, and Hair at Home in Hilarious Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Ad

by on

Upon arriving home, the distinctly hard-bodied actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) comfortably kicked off his shoes, removed his arm muscles and took off his wig to before sitting down to play a little slide guitar in the hilarious Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage.

Watch Jason Momoa get super comfortable at home in our 2020 Super Bowl commercial. Behind the muscles and hair is just a guy trying to relax at home – the one place he can truly be himself.

Jason Momoa Removing Muscles

Momoa’s wife Lisa Bonet also made an appearance as a very supportive spouse.

Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Ad

Here’s how they made this hilarious spot.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved