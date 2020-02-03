Jason Momoa Removes His Shoes, Muscles, and Hair at Home in Hilarious Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Ad

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Upon arriving home, the distinctly hard-bodied actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) comfortably kicked off his shoes, removed his arm muscles and took off his wig to before sitting down to play a little slide guitar in the hilarious Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage.

Watch Jason Momoa get super comfortable at home in our 2020 Super Bowl commercial. Behind the muscles and hair is just a guy trying to relax at home – the one place he can truly be himself.

Momoa’s wife Lisa Bonet also made an appearance as a very supportive spouse.

Here’s how they made this hilarious spot.