Jason Freeny Shows How to Make a ‘Plunger Monster’

Artist Jason Freeny, who makes wonderfully absurdist anatomical sculptures, took viewers behind the scenes to share how he created a character for his “Plunger Monsters” series. Freeny shows each step of the 11 day process, which includes sculpting, wet sanding, airbrushing, and other details that go into a Freeny original.

After the many, many requests for tutorials over the years, I finally put together a full length, start to finish, every single step of my process, video. If you’re the kind of person that enjoys 45 minutes of sculpting, wet sanding, and airbrushing tips… grab a chair.

Here’s a shorter, sped up version of the above tutorial.