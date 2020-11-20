Popular Memes Recreated in Japanese Ukiyo-e Style

Memes of the Floating world has cleverly recreated some of the world’s most popular memes in the traditional Japanese Ukiyo-e style of illustration. This list of recreated memes includes “This is Fine”, “Doge”, “Longcat”, “Is This a Pigeon?”, and “Woman Yelling at a Cat”.

