Japanese Ukiyo-e Style Illustrations of The Avengers

Illustrator Takumi Toxin has quite beautifully drawn the characters of The Avengers: Engame in the traditional Japanese Ukiyo-e style. The artist told Spoon & Tamago that a great deal of thought was put into these distinctive renderings and the names associated with them.

The artist spent a lot of time thinking about the unique patterns and kanji names for each character. Thor is pronounced tooru in Japanese, so he assigned the Japanese equivalent… Thanos’ 6 infinity stones served as the inspiration behind that name, which references the 6 realms of Buddhism.

via Spoon & Tamago