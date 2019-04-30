Japanese Ukiyo-e Style Illustrations of The Avengers

Illustrator Takumi Toxin has quite beautifully drawn the characters of The Avengers: Engame in the traditional Japanese Ukiyo-e style. The artist told Spoon & Tamago that a great deal of thought was put into these distinctive renderings and the names associated with them.
The artist spent a lot of time thinking about the unique patterns and kanji names for each character. Thor is pronounced tooru in Japanese, so he assigned the Japanese equivalent… Thanos’ 6 infinity stones served as the inspiration behind that name, which references the 6 realms of Buddhism.
— TAKUMI™ (@takumitoxin) April 23, 2019
via Spoon & Tamago