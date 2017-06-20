Laughing Squid

An Amazing Compilation of Super Fast Japanese Sumo Robots Facing Off Against Each Other

Canadian engineer Robert McGregor has put together an amazing six-minuted compilation of Japanese sumo robots facing off against each other in the ring, using several years worth of footage.

Carefully edited takes from several years of footage.

