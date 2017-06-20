An Amazing Compilation of Super Fast Japanese Sumo Robots Facing Off Against Each Other

Canadian engineer Robert McGregor has put together an amazing six-minuted compilation of Japanese sumo robots facing off against each other in the ring, using several years worth of footage.
Carefully edited takes from several years of footage.
Japanese Robot Sumo.
I was aware of it, but had no idea it moved so fast.
None of this footage has been sped up.https://t.co/8pvEimPIy1 pic.twitter.com/zgH4zt29In
— Robert McGregor (@ID_R_McGregor) June 20, 2017
This feels like the future. Not long until some kid runs all this video through unsupervised learning routine to extract superior code https://t.co/dT5DaO007w
— Robert Stephens (@rstephens) June 20, 2017
