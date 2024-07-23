A Lush Acoustic Harp Guitar Cover of ‘Thunderstruck’

Jamie Dupuis, a talented musician who plays acoustic covers of popular songs, stood on a windy country road and performed a gorgeously lush cover of the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck” on his signature harp guitar. Dupuis said that the song was challenging and that he was, in part, inspired by fellow guitarist Luca Stricagnoli.

Hey everyone, here’s an awesome tune by AC/DC played on one harp guitar (full version), this was a great challenge and also fun to play! Thanks for tuning in! Some parts are inspired by Luca Stricagnoli.