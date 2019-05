In 1984, the great James Taylor paid a visit to Sesame Street, where he and the curmudgeonly trash dweller Oscar the Grouch performed a duet that told each other how they feel. The song “That Grouchy Face”, was an adorable parody of Taylor’s hit song “Your Smiling Face”.

Taylor appeared on the show a number of times, sometimes performing sing-alongs with kids and sometimes with just him and the band.