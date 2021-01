Musician Alex Payler performed a unique arrangement of the iconic “James Bond Theme” from the equally iconic film Doctor No on his Yamaha Electone (electronic organ). Payler quite skillfully captured each track of the multi-instrumental theme using various functions on the keyboard.

UK YAMAHA Electone artist, Alex Payler, performs his own arrangement of the ‘James Bond’ Theme LIVE on the YAMAHA Electone Stagea ELS-02C.

via The Awesomer