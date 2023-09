Engineer Replaces Bicycle Wheels With Yellow ‘Jake the Dog’ House Slippers

Ukrainian engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys experimenting with the physics of wheels, welded paddles onto his bicycle wheels so that he could attach yellow house slippers with a Jake the Dog from Adventure Time log on the top. The altered bicycle seemed to ride rather well and emitted the comforting sound of the slippers repeatedly hitting the ground.

In today’s video, I will show you short instructions for making a unique bicycle with running shoes instead of wheels!