Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jack Black Plays His Toy Sax-A-Boom With The Roots After an Elaborate Entrance on The Tonight Show

by at on

After making a rather dramatic entrance onto the stage of The Tonight Show, the very funny Jack Black spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the new Tenacious D album and subsequent tour.

Jack Black Sax-a-Boom

After a bit of discussion, Black suddenly took out his a his legendary toy Sax-A-Boom jammed with The Roots.

Jack Black gives The Tonight Show audience a taste of the Sax-A-Boom skills he made famous by playing the toy instrument at Tenacious D shows.

Black also joined Fallon for a rousing episode of “Kid Theater”

Here’s some classic footage of Black playing his Sax-a-Boom in 2006.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP