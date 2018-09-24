Jack Black Plays His Toy Sax-A-Boom With The Roots After an Elaborate Entrance on The Tonight Show

After making a rather dramatic entrance onto the stage of The Tonight Show, the very funny Jack Black spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the new Tenacious D album and subsequent tour.

After a bit of discussion, Black suddenly took out his a his legendary toy Sax-A-Boom jammed with The Roots.

Jack Black gives The Tonight Show audience a taste of the Sax-A-Boom skills he made famous by playing the toy instrument at Tenacious D shows.

Black also joined Fallon for a rousing episode of “Kid Theater”

Here’s some classic footage of Black playing his Sax-a-Boom in 2006.