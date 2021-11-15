Jack Black Performs With an All-Star Teen Band to Celebrate Blue Bear School of Music’s 50th Anniversary

The inimitable Jack Black gleefully celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Blue Bear School of Music in San Francisco by performing the David Bowie classic “Suffragette City” with members of the school’s Teen All-Star Band. Black, who was told about the school by a friend, somewhat recreated his role as substitute teacher Dewey Finn from the 2003 Richard Linklater film School of Rock with this performance.

A good friend of mine (Paul Cummins) told me about Blue Bear and the incredible work they’ve been doing. I jumped at the chance to celebrate their 50th anniversary by jamming some Bowie with their teen all-star band. So fun. What an honor. They’ve been teaching kids to rock since 1971! I love Blue Bear…the original school of rock!

Blue Bear first opened its doors in 1971 as the first rock and roll school in the nation and is still going strong.

