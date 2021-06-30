A 3D Printed Anatomical Sculpture of Jabba the Hutt

Inspired by the work of Jason Freeny, Mighty Jabba created a truly realistic, highly detailed anatomical sculpture reveiling the physiology that might exist inside the infamous Jabba the Hut. The sculpture was made on an Elegoo Saturn resin 3D printer and the box was designed in Photoshop.

For this custom figure I combined a Hutt skeleton that I sculpted on my iPad Pro using Nomad Sculpt with a scan of the vintage Kenner Jabba the Hutt figure. …I made a box for my “Visible Hutt” figure! I did the design in Photoshop, then printed it off on my photo printer and used spray adhesive to attach it to the box.

MightyJabba is not yet selling the sculpture but plans to make a small run soon.

I’m going to be making a small run of these figures, so let me know if you’re interested. Since this is the first time I’m doing anything like this, I’m going to keep it very small at first. I’ll announce when and how I will be taking orders once I’ve figured everything out.

via Technabob