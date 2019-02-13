Tolkien, A Film About the Author’s Origins and the Fellowship of Friends Who Highly Influenced His Work

The full-length, feature film Tolkien explores the origins of legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien. The author, who lost both his parents by the tender age of twelve, went on to develop very close, deeply felt friendships with fellow outcast schoolmates. Unfortunately, this fellowship bonded under the looming fear of World War I, which threatened to destroy all he and his friends had built. Tolkien internalized the threat felt during this specific period, which became the basis of his iconic Middle-earth high fantasy works.

