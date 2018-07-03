iWalk 2.0, A Cleverly Designed Hands-Free Crutch For Lower Leg Injury Support With Walking Stability

The iWalk 2.0 is a very cleverly designed hands-free crutch that immobilizes an injured leg, foot or ankle on a platform in a bent knee position while still providing the stability necessary to go about one’s daily life. The iWalk 2.0 is height adjustable, is easy to take on and off and can be adjusted to address whichever leg needs the support. A number of people have posted photos showing how they are able to return to the things they love after having surgery for lower leg injuries.

iWalk 2.0 is a carefully engineered multiple award winning medical mobility device that ends the pain and inconvenience of conventional crutches. …Crutches are hard to walk in. Navigating stairs on crutches is dangerous. Underarms get bruised and rubbed raw. Crutches make your arms and shoulders fatigue. But most of all, crutches fall short because you can’t use your hands or your arms. The iWALK2.0 is the best solution for non-weight bearing lower leg injuries. iWALK2.0 is easy to learn, economical to own, is pain free and provides unsurpassed mobility.

A post shared by iWALKFree (@iwalkfree) on Sep 12, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

A post shared by iWALKFree (@iwalkfree) on Jul 11, 2013 at 9:12am PDT

A post shared by iWALKFree (@iwalkfree) on Oct 14, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

A post shared by iWALKFree (@iwalkfree) on Jul 16, 2013 at 9:13am PDT

via Bustle