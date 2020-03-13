Quarantined Italian Neighbors Sing Together From Their Windows During the Coronavirus Lockdown

While on lockdown due to the ravaging effects of Coronavirus, the quarantined people of Siena, Italy opened their windows and stood on their windows so that they could sing the folk song “Canto della Verbena” (“Song of Siena”) as one to the empty streets. The singing allowed people to once again connect with their neighbors and lift the spirits of those within earshot. One native of the city was touched by this beautiful display of community.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian lockdown. — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

A similar event occurred in Naples, where the neighborhood sang “Abbracciame” together. The title of the song translates to “Hug Me”, a common sentiment amongst those in isolation.