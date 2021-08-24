A Colorful Animated Short About the Inevitable Isolation That Comes With Digital Addiction

“Blip” by Hannah Sun is a colorful 2D animation that zeroes in on the ever-growing issue of digital addiction, the increasing isolation that is the inevitable result of such an addiction, and a worldwide pandemic that left many people to fend for themselves while locked inside their homes.

In an exaggerated style, the animation portrays the experience of isolation and distraction many people share today with frequent use of digital technology.

Blip was Sun’s thesis animation from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Excited to finally release my thesis animation ‘Blip’!

via Vimeo Staff Picks