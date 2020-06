Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Video editor Bill McClintock (previously) has put together an unexpectedly catchy and entertaining mashup of the classic Isley Brothers song “Shout” with the legendary Motörhead song “Ace of Spades”.

Something tells me that Lemmy would approve.