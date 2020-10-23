40 Irish Female Musicians Virtually Come Together to Play a Gorgeous Cover of ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries

A group of 40 incredibly talented Irish female musicians, collectively known as “Irish Women in Harmony”, performed an absolutely gorgeous cover of “Dreams” by The Cranberries as part of a fundraiser that took place in June 2020.

The group paid tremendous tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan while raising funds for Safe Ireland, a non-profit that addresses the issue of violence against women and children.

Safe Ireland has a clear ambition: we want to end domestic violence and make Ireland the safest country in the world for women and children.

via Nag on the Lake