40 Irish Female Musicians Virtually Come Together to Play a Gorgeous Cover of ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries

A group of 40 incredibly talented Irish female musicians, collectively known as “Irish Women in Harmony”, performed an absolutely gorgeous cover of “Dreams” by The Cranberries as part of a fundraiser that took place in June 2020.
Excited to be a part of Irish Women In Harmony song, 'Dreams' – out this Thurs 18th June at 7pm GMT supporting SAFE Ireland. Pre-save https://t.co/SlhDf0SPfX #IWIH #WomenSupportingWomen @irishwomeninharmony ?(Twitter: @irewomeninharm)?@SAFEIreland https://t.co/Wa2xCgatSU pic.twitter.com/vCdXGe3N0O
— Allie Sherlock (@alliesherlock) June 15, 2020
The group paid tremendous tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan while raising funds for Safe Ireland, a non-profit that addresses the issue of violence against women and children.
Safe Ireland has a clear ambition: we want to end domestic violence and make Ireland the safest country in the world for women and children.
