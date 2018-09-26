Laughing Squid

Russian Father Creates Custom Five Foot iPhone Headstone For the Grave of His 25 Year Old Daughter

by at on

A grieving father in Ufa, Russia is believed to have placed a five foot iPhone replica as a headstone at the grave of his beloved daughter Rita Shameeva, who died at the age of 25 in 2016. Little else is known about Shameeva, but the headstone itself is carved out of black basalt, which has similar reflective qualities.

Perhaps the inspiration came from Pavel Kalyuk’s designs for iPhone headstones.

via Daily Mail, Taylor Lorenz



