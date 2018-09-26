Russian Father Creates Custom Five Foot iPhone Headstone For the Grave of His 25 Year Old Daughter

A grieving father in Ufa, Russia is believed to have placed a five foot iPhone replica as a headstone at the grave of his beloved daughter Rita Shameeva, who died at the age of 25 in 2016. Little else is known about Shameeva, but the headstone itself is carved out of black basalt, which has similar reflective qualities.

Woman buried in Russia given a five foot high tombstone in the shape of an iPhone https://t.co/Z9jJu2uPdQ pic.twitter.com/CfBGzxCYFQ — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 26, 2018

Perhaps the inspiration came from Pavel Kalyuk’s designs for iPhone headstones.

via Daily Mail, Taylor Lorenz