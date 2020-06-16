Visiting the World’s Largest Truck Stop in Walcott, Iowa

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In a transportive episode of the video series Off the Cuf, host Harris Dirnberger pays a visit to Iowa 80 Truck Stop, the largest truck stop in the world. This amazing place not only tends to the basic needs of those driving big rigs, but also features a trucking museum and wonderful amenities such as a laundromat, a chiropractic office, a movie theater, a dentist’s office, a library, a gym, and even a “Dog-O-Mat” pet wash.

There are more truckers in the United States than anywhere else on the planet with 3.6 million American truckers it makes sense that the world’s largest truck stop is located right in the middle of the United States. Today Iowa 80 is an essential pit stop for truckers crossing the interior of the country

Dirnberger also recounted the history of trucking and took the opportunity to speak with truckers and employees.

In this episode, we look at the history of trucking, what the future holds, and how a community of truckers has developed over the years.

Scott and I visited this amazing truck stop during a cross-country trip in 2017.

