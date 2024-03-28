A Real Life Invisibility Shield for Privacy in Public Places

The aptly-named Invisibility Shield Company has debuted the second generation of their easily transported, free-standing optical cloaking shield that allows people to hide in plain sight. It allows them to have quite a bit of privacy, even in very public places and under most circumstances.

The shields perform at their absolute best against uniform backgrounds such as foliage, grass, rendered walls, sand, sky and asphalt. Backgrounds with defined horizontal lines work extremely well too and these can be natural features such as the horizon or man made features like walls, rails or painted lines.

The team has worked for several years on this project and is raising funds through Kickstarter to market their newest iteration of the device.

All New Invisibility Shields. Lightweight. Portable. Next Level Cloaking. Pack Down Small. 6Ft Megashield Now Available! Our team has spent the past four years developing and testing optical cloaking devices. We’re now seeking your support to share our second generation invisibility shields with the world!

via The Awesomer