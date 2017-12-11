A Beautiful Historic Wooden Escalator Sculpture Suspended Above Its Modern Replacements

First installed in 1931, the historic timber-escalators – which have served sydney’s commuters for over eight decades – held a sense of time, journeys, and travel before they were removed this year. Interloop resembles, in part, the original escalators: important for fox is creating an otherworldly space above people’s heads. The artwork explores the idea that people are stationary on an escalator whilst also travelling, allowing for a moment of pause that occurs mid-motion. The sculpture resonates with people in this state, referencing all those journeys that have passed and are now interlooping back.

