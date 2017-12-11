Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beautiful Historic Wooden Escalator Sculpture Suspended Above Its Modern Replacements

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxprojects) on

Australian artist Chris Fox has taken a wonderful piece of history from the Wynard Train Station in Sydney and reincorporated into the lives of commuters once again, albeit in a different form. When the wooden escalators were being replaced for newer models, Fox took the wood and recreated “Interloop“, an amazing swirling recreation of the original escalator and suspended it above the modern replacements so that riders could experience both the history and the future of the rail station.

First installed in 1931, the historic timber-escalators – which have served sydney’s commuters for over eight decades – held a sense of time, journeys, and travel before they were removed this year. Interloop resembles, in part, the original escalators: important for fox is creating an otherworldly space above people’s heads. The artwork explores the idea that people are stationary on an escalator whilst also travelling, allowing for a moment of pause that occurs mid-motion. The sculpture resonates with people in this state, referencing all those journeys that have passed and are now interlooping back.

A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxprojects) on

A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxprojects) on

A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxprojects) on

A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxprojects) on

A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxprojects) on

via Colossal

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy