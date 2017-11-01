An Amazing Pair of Interactive Robots That Use Split Brain Waves to Engage in Movement

Volunteers will use the distinct brainwaves from each side of your brain (via a hacked and customized EEG that reads right side and left side brainwaves) to make the two robots move, collaborate, interact, fight and even kiss. (When they do “correctly” interact, symbolic and metaphoric events will happen, activating lights, fog, other robots, sounds, chaos.) …We will harvest brain wave data from live audience volunteers. This live streaming brain data will run the two robots.

