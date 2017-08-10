Laughing Squid

Interactive Map Shows Where You’d End Up If You Dug Straight Through to Opposite Side of the Earth

The Antipodes Map is a really fun, interactive map that finds antipodes – locations that are diametrically opposed from one another (and also the furthest way. The user can plot any location on the right side of the map, which features an illustration of a man digging through until his head pops out the left side at the antipode. Most locations will find the man swimming alone in one of the many oceans, but there’s a helpful list showing which cities have exact antipodes and those that almost have antipodes.

This map helps you find the antipodes (the other side of the world) of any place on Earth. The Left Map presents the place for which you want to find the antipodal point. The Right Map shows the antipodal point for the selected location on the left map.Drag the left map, by clicking and holding as you move it, and when you will find the desired location, just click on it, and our “man” will dig a tunnel from selected location, right through the center of the Earth, up to the other side of the world which will be represented on Right Map.

Junin (Argentina) — Lianyungang (China)

Madrid (Spain) — Weber (New Zealand)

Manila (Philippines) — Cuiaba (Brazil)

via IFL, My Modern Met

