Interactive Map Shows Where You’d End Up If You Dug Straight Through to Opposite Side of the Earth

The Antipodes Map is a really fun, interactive map that finds antipodes – locations that are diametrically opposed from one another (and also the furthest way. The user can plot any location on the right side of the map, which features an illustration of a man digging through until his head pops out the left side at the antipode. Most locations will find the man swimming alone in one of the many oceans, but there’s a helpful list showing which cities have exact antipodes and those that almost have antipodes.

via IFL, My Modern Met