Why Acting With Contemplated Consistency Is More Productive Than Acting With Impetuous Intensity

Motivational speaker Simon Sinek gave a talk to members of the RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce), during which he spoke about how acting with contemplated consistency is far more productive than acting with impetuous intensity, using examples such as going to the gym, brushing one’s teeth and laying people off. An animation by Jocie Juritz humorously illustrated these very points.

Sick of endless ‘re-orgs’, lay-offs and away days? Why do workplaces always go for quick wins and flashy paint jobs over steady, consistent change? Animation is the process of making small, repetitive, consistent actions, over and over, until you suddenly find you have created something you are proud of. Simon Sinek’s wonderful talk is about applying that positive attitude to work and life.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

